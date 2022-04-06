Three-in-a-row for Offaly dancers in Leinster Scor na nOg final

THE Leinster Final of Scor Na nOg was held last Sunday in St. Patricks GAA Club in Lordship, Dundalk Co. Louth.

Offaly were represented on the day Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA in the Rince Foirne and Tullamore GAA in Traith Na gCeist.

Kilcormac-Killoughey were defending their title they won in 2020 and were hoping to make it 3 in a row. The girls, as usual, performed to their usual high standard and were duly rewarded when the results were announced as they were crowned Leinster Champions for 2022 and had achieved three in a row.

They now go on to represent both Offaly and Leinster in the All-Ireland Final on May 1st in the INEC in Killareny. The Kilcormac-Killoughey team on the day was Megan Larkin. Roisin Monaghan, Ciara Barnett-McCann, Orla Kilmartin, Ciara Kilmartin, Caoimhe Quinn, Aideen Quinn and Elizabeth Kilmartin.

Offaly's other representative was Tullamore in the Traith Na gCeist and they were representing their club for the first time in this competition. While they did not win they gave a good account of themselves.

They are a very young team and no doubt we will see them back in Scor again. The team was as follows: Darragh McGrath, Blaithin Clarke, Dara Clarke and Kathy Foy

Best of Luck to Kilcormac-Killoughey in the All-Ireland Final on May 1 in INEC in Killarney.