Offaly ladies footballers prepare for League Final clash with Limerick

Offaly’s ladies footballers take on Limerick in the National Football League Division 4 final this Sunday, April 3. This sees the Faithful county face the Shannonsiders in a replay of the 2015 Division 4 final, where Offaly came out on top.

The game throws in at 2pm in Birr.

Speaking with joint-managers Brían O Ruairc and Danny McGarvey, one could easily sense their optimism.

“We’re set up nicely”, McGarvey told us. “It’s going well, there’s a good buzz in the camp, the girls are excited”. Adding to the anticipation, the prospect of playing a home final in Birr also brings a welcome air of positivity to the group. “A big home support will be a great thing for the girls”, something that McGarvey feels could aid them like an extra player.

The enthusiasm in the Offaly camp is evident, Aoife Carey highlighting their confidence heading into the week.

Carey said, ”The preparation has been done, both on and off the pitch, so I think everyone’s quite happy now to enter the final.”

With some players coming back from injury, wing-back Annie Kehoe feels the team are hitting form at the right time.

“It’s good that we had the break this week to prepare for Sunday”’, she said, no doubt alluding to the final preparations due to take place leading up to Sunday.

Whatever disappointment had been felt after their league defeat to Limerick earlier this year, it is clear these ladies are unfazed, something team captain Róisín Ennis believes will only drive the team on.

“Any lows that we have are kind of a positive impact on the team”, Ennis describes.

Dawn Hannon agrees that the team are ready to kick on.

“This year our spirits are up more than any other year, we’re just ready to get the win now. I don’t think we’re prepared to come off the field with anything else.” Having some players back from injury “will be a huge boost” added full-forward Ellie McEvoy, emphasising the team’s improvement since the start of the season. “We have every motivation we need going into the match”, she stated.

Scoring ten goals in four in this year’s league campaign, joint-manager Brían O Ruairc believes the team can hurt their opposition in other areas of the field too.

A tight-knit group, O Ruairc applauds the immediate buy-in from the players. Starting out with a superb win against Carlow, the group are hoping for more to go their way in this rematch versus an unbeaten Limerick side. Backing the team’s all round capabilities, O Ruairc explained: “Overall the league’s been excellent. Even after the poor result the girls reacted so well’ to what was ‘a blip rather than a problem”.

Looking to the inspiration of Meath’s ladies spectacular rise over the last couple of years and the array of talent in Offaly, “the possibilities for this team are endless”, says McGarvey.