Woman in Tullamore pays €50 to court poor box to avoid conviction

A WOMAN found guilty of public drunkenness in Tullamore escaped a conviction after District Court Judge John King accepted a donation of €50 to the poor box.

Helena Hatrasova (61), Library Hall, Tullamore, appeared in court after being summonsed for committing the public order offence at Church Street in the town on June 30, 2020.

Her son accompanied her to court and acted as a translator for her, saying that she did not remember the incident and had subsequently suffered a heart attack.

Garda Alan Mills gave evidence that he observed the accused staggering in the middle of the road at 9.10pm.

Garda Mills said she walked to the footpath and then back out onto the street again.

Ms Hatrasova's son repeated that his mother did not recall any of that and added that she had no evidence to give and had no questions for the guard.

Judge King said he would convict the woman and Garda Mills said she had no previous convictions.

The judge then said that if a €100 contribution was made to the court poor box he would leave the woman with no convictions.

The woman's son asked if time could be given to make the payment because she did not bring any money to court and she was on social welfare.

The man suggested making two separate payments of €50 each.

When Judge King said he would accept a single payment of €50 instead if it was made that day, and that would conclude the matter, Ms Hatrasova's son agreed.