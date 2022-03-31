Gardaí launch manhunt after suspected hit and run in the Midlands

It's believed the incident happened at a busy crossroads in Drumlish
Gardaí are searching for a male driver who crashed into a car carrying a mother and her two children during a suspected hit and run incident in the Midlands last night.
The incident is understood to have taken place at around 9pm last night in Drumlish in Longford.
No injuries were reported but gardaí have confirmed this morning that the driver of the other car involved failed to remain at the scene. It's believed the incident happened at a busy crossroads in Drumlish.
Gardaí have confirmed an investigation into the incident is now underway.
