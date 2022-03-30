Man is serious condition in hospital after accident on farm in the Midlands
A Longford man is in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital following a farmyard accident in Carrickboy on Monday evening.
The man is understood to have sustained head injuries after falling from round bales on his farm.
A family member is believed to have raised the alarm after finding the stricken man after returning home.
He was taken by air ambulance to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital for treatment.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed it is aware of the incident, and the matter is currently under investigation.
