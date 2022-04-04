Search

04 Apr 2022

Offaly psychologists hosting course on management of stress and anxiety

A PRACTICAL half-day course on how to manage and reduce stress, anxiety and worry will be presented by two leading Offaly psychologists after Easter.

Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty, the chartered clinical psychologists who write a fortnightly Positive Psychology column for the Tribune, are running A Morning of Mindfulness and Positive Psychology for stress, anxiety and worry management.

The course will take place in the Central Hotel, Main Street, Tullamore (opposite Lidl) on Monday, April 25 (10am-1pm).

Ms Ferguson said: “Since March 2020, many people have experienced an increase in their levels of stress, anxiety and worry.”
“In this half-day course we will explore some of the well-researched methods from positive psychology and mindfulness which are proven to be powerful tools in tackling stress, anxiety and worry.”

Ms O'Flaherty added: “This course will be a blend of theory and practice of relaxation skills and mindful meditation.”

“We hope it will be both a relaxing and useful experience for participants. The course is suitable for everyone, no previous experience is required.”

Topics on the day will include –
Why do we experience stress, anxiety and worry? Understanding the physiology and getting basic self-care right
Progressive muscular relaxation for relaxing deeply
What is mindfulness? How the principles, attitudes and practices can help reduce stress, anxiety and worry
Recognising and reducing anxious thoughts and worry
Experiential meditation
Course facilitators Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty are both chartered clinical psychologists with extensive experience in the adult mental health field.

The fee for the course is €90 (an early bird fee of €75 applies when paid by April 4) and the fee includes course materials, tea/coffee and hotel parking.

For further information or to book a place, contact: Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie on 087 2399328 or send a private message on their Facebook page Mind Your Self Midlands.

