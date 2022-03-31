Offaly gardai issue warning to motorists after valuable parts stolen from cars
Gardai in Offaly have issued a warning to motorists after a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
Gardai said, “there have been a number of thefts of catalytic converters from cars around the Laois Offaly Division.”
A catalytic converter is an emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the underbody of a vehicle. They are being targeted by thieves due to the precious metals they contain.
Gardai advised motorists to park in non isolated well lit areas, consider purchasing a catalytic converter locked and to have the converter marked with a vehicle registration number.
