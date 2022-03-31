Search

01 Apr 2022

Tullamore gardai serving abroad honoured by Minister for St Patrick's Day

Tullamore gardai serving abroad meet with Minister for St Patrick's Day

Tullamore gardai serving abroad meet with Minister for St Patrick's Day

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Mar 2022 11:40 AM

Minister of State Martin Heydon visited the Irish Garda Contingent in Cyprus on March 14 to honour the role of Irish Gardai in UN Peacekeeping in preserving peace in the buffer zone in the disputed area in Cyprus.

His visit was timed to coincide with St Patrick's Day activities around the world  and to honour Irish involvement in peacekeeping missions.

There are four Gardai from Tullamore based in Cyprus. Superintendent Tom Mularkey is a Sector Commander in charge of the Sector 4 UN Police Force

The other three police officers from Tullamore are Inspector David Buckley, Sergeant Paul Buckley and Sergeant Eamon Bracken.

