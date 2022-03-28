Search

29 Mar 2022

Offaly cemetery is 'in crisis' claims local action group

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

28 Mar 2022 10:37 AM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly cemetery has been described as being 'in crisis' by a local action group.

'The Clonoghill Clean Up Crew' say a lot of littering is still going on at Clonoghill graveyard in Birr.

“Our weekly check on the old Clonoghill Cemetery has revealed we are indeed in crisis,” said the group.

The crew and its committee was formed over four years ago to combat the issues of litter, over grown grass and the “general lack of upkeep” in the graveyard.

The group are preparing to call a public meeting to address the issue as they feel it is not being given nearly enough attention.

The group stated, “local bog walks are being upgraded, river walks are about to be upgraded and plenty of positive funding and grants are being awarded across town yet Clonoghill seems to be forgotten.

“Every time we scream a little small jobs are done but we still end up having the same issues over and over again.

“On a recent visit to four graveyards in the county we spoke with care-takers and volunteers who as a combined unit are able to maintain their graveyard with great success.

“Notable positive projects around Birr have been carried out with the help of various voluntary groups and government schemes etc however its seems that cutting the grass a few times a year appears to be all we can expect in Clonoghill.

“The Clonoghill Clean Up Crew have not been taken seriously and feel its now time to bring this entire matter to nationwide attention.

“We have photographic evidence of the litter and its origin; however it appears we are not allowed to point fingers.

“A date for the public meeting will be announced shortly and subjects discussed will be:

The on going litter problem
CCTV cameras
Upgrade to walkways
Upgrade to cottage on site
Access to water
Full time caretaker
Access for elderly people
Upkeep of the toilets.

“All radio, TV and media companies will be invited to attend. It is the duty of our councillors and the people of our town to ensure that the resting place of our loved ones is treated with respect and dignity. The Clonoghill Cleanup Crew Facebook page will announce shortly the venue and date for our meeting.”

