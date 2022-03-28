Search

29 Mar 2022

Man pleads guilty to Hit and Run offence in Offaly

Man pleads guilty to Hit and Run offence in Offaly

Man pleads guilty to Hit and Run offence in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 1:24 PM

A man pleaded guilty to the offence of Hit and Run ("failing to remain at the scene - damage to property") during a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The incident happened at Bengal Lodge, Birr on June 8, 2021. The defendant was Kieran Brereton, Rath, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Brereton was involved in a traffic accident with another car, and left the scene before he should have done.

The Sergeant said the gardai seized Mr Brereton's vehicle the next day. He said there was "considerable damage to the other vehicle" and this had been covered by the insurance. Mr Brereton had no previous convictions.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin said his client is 24 years of age. "On the date in question he hit his neighbours' car. His neighbours are quite elderly and he didn't want to tell them that the accident had happened until the next day. He apologises for his actions."

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined €200.

The Judge said he would have been more lenient "but unfortunately my hands are tied regarding hit and run offences and a conviction has to be recorded."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media