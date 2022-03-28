Man pleads guilty to Hit and Run offence in Offaly

A man pleaded guilty to the offence of Hit and Run ("failing to remain at the scene - damage to property") during a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The incident happened at Bengal Lodge, Birr on June 8, 2021. The defendant was Kieran Brereton, Rath, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Brereton was involved in a traffic accident with another car, and left the scene before he should have done.

The Sergeant said the gardai seized Mr Brereton's vehicle the next day. He said there was "considerable damage to the other vehicle" and this had been covered by the insurance. Mr Brereton had no previous convictions.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin said his client is 24 years of age. "On the date in question he hit his neighbours' car. His neighbours are quite elderly and he didn't want to tell them that the accident had happened until the next day. He apologises for his actions."

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined €200.

The Judge said he would have been more lenient "but unfortunately my hands are tied regarding hit and run offences and a conviction has to be recorded."