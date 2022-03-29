Woman in Offaly told Gardai to 'get the f*** off me'
A young woman, Sinead Nolan, 141, Greenwood Road, Edenderry pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence in Edenderry, during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.
The court was told that when the Gardaí were attending an incident in Downshire Apartments Edenderry they tried to restrain Ms Nolan. As they did so, she became verbally abusive and told them to "get the f*** off me". She was summonsed to the court for threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour.
Sgt James O'Sullivan said she had eight previous convictions including one for theft and two for public order.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 28 years of age and has stopped drinking.
"She is embarrassed by this incident. She very much regrets what she said. She has left Edenderry since and is now living in Letterkenny, with her partner."
Judge John Brennan commented that he was glad to hear the defendant had removed herself from the bad company she had been keeping in Edenderry.
For the Section 6 public order offence he convicted and fined €200 with five months to pay.
