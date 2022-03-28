Offaly GAA hiring for key position within the organisation

Search

29 Mar 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 2:06 PM

Offaly GAA is hiring for a key position within the organisation. 

Offaly GAA is currently recruiting for a Head of Operations who will be directly responsible for assisting and developing with the Offaly County Executive and the long and short term objectives and priorities for the development of GAA in Offaly whilst carrying out duties in relation to the day to day management and operations of the County Executive’s activities.

Reporting to the Office of the Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA, and the County Chairperson, the Head of Operations will provide direction and leadership to management and staff and oversee the effective development of Offaly GAA. will be responsible for overseeing the administration and management of financial activities of in Offaly GAA and providing the leadership and insight, to successfully implement the strategic direction of the GAA in the county.

This role requires a motivated Senior Professional with a strong interest and passion for GAA.

Candidates interested in the above role should apply with an up to date cover letter and Curriculum Vitae at  https://www.jobs.ie/ApplyForJob.aspx?Id=2040312 on or before 1pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Please note the role is subject to Garda Vetting. Offaly GAA is an equal opportunities employer.

