The new Offaly jersey is a classic and it is on sale now!
The new Offaly GAA jersey got its first official debut last weekend on the backs of the Offaly minors and is now on sale.
The jersey is the first to bear the name of new title sponsor Glenisk after the Killeigh dairy company took over from Carroll's earlier this year.
It is the first time in 30 years Carrolls won't be emblazoned across the front of the Offaly shirt but the new design has won a lot of fans online ahead of its release.
O'Neills confirmed when fans can get their hands on the kit this week.
