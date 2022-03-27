Plans for major extension to popular pub in Offaly put on hold

Plans for a major extension to a popular pub in Offaly have been put on hold as the County Council has sought further information before making a decision.

Danny Gleeson sought permission from Offaly County Council in January of this year for the development on Main Street in Ferbane.

The development will consist of extension and modification of existing pub by creating access from the current premises to the adjacent unused shop unit.

As part of the plans, permission will be sought for a change of use of the former drapery shop to licenced premises.

The plans also include a reconfiguration and upgrade of the existing ladies and gents toilets and an upgrade and configuration of a former ground floor living space into kitchen and preparation area with storage and staff facilities.

Offaly County Council has sought further information on the plans including submitting a revised floor plan and a clarification on if the pub currently serves food and whether it is intended to serve food as part of the proposed development.