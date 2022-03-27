Top prize winner in Tullamore Credit Union draw picks up their fantastic new car

Lucky winner in Tullamore Credit Union draw picks up their fantastic new car
The winner of a new car in the Tullamore Credit Union Members Quarterly Prize Draw has picked up the keys to their new car.
Katarzyna Kwasiborska was the lucky winner of the car in the Tullamore Credit Union members' prize draw for March 2022. She picked up her new Renault Captur Iconic at Tullamore Motors recently.
Pictured above are (from left) Katarzyna, Caroline Collins, deputy CEO, Tullamore Credit Union Ltd, John Farrell, Tullamore Motors, Siobhan Conroy, business development, Tullamore Credit Union Ltd.
Forty other lucky winners picked up €1,000 each.
The Tullamore Credit Union Members Draw takes place quarterly with the next draw taking place in June.
Mark Rave, Brendan Mc Auliffe, John Mc Donald ,Noel Cribbin, Sherlly Jordan, David Denahan , George Slevin, Declan Hopkins and Esther Cunningham
