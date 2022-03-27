Offaly County Council currently hiring for a number of positions
Offaly County Council is hiring for a number of positions.
The council has advertised for applicants for the post of Traffic/Litter Warden with an initial assignment in the Edenderry Municipal District. The post is advertised with a salary of €661.39- €681.51 per week.
The council has advertised for applicants for the post of Assistant Architect. The salary advertised for the post is at €40,422- €63,365 Per Annum
The council has advertised for applicants for the post of Executive Technician- Architectural .The salary advertised for the post is at €44,755- €53,675 Per Annum
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons. Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from our website www.offaly.ie/jobs
Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4.00pm on Thursday, April 7 to the Senior Executive Officer, Human Resources, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
