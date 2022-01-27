Search

27 Jan 2022

Offaly Ladies Football captain for 2022 announced

Roisin Ennis to captain Offaly Ladies Footballers for 2022

New Offaly ladies football captain Roisin Ennis.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

27 Jan 2022 10:50 AM

OFFALY Ladies Intermediate Management are delighted to announce that Naomh Ciaran Roisin Ennis will captain the team for the 2022 campaign.

Roisin has been a member of the panel for the past few years and has become a regular fixture in the Offaly defence.

Speaking after her appointment Roisin said “I’m delighted to be named as captain for Offaly this year and I’m excited and optimistic for the year ahead!”

Joint managers Brían O’Ruairc and Danny McGarvey followed up by saying “We are delighted to have Roisin as our captain for the coming year. Roisin is an excellent player whose hard running and work rate typify the type of players we want to lead this team. Despite her young age Roisin is a great role model for our young squad and someone we are looking forward to working with to hopefully bring success through the league and championship this year.”

Offaly school bids for historic place in Leinster final this Saturday

Thanks are extended to Annie Kehoe for her two years as captain of the side.

Offaly are in Division 4 in the league and play Carlow at home on February 13 (Bretland Park). They also have games against Limerick away and London at home.

We wish Roisin and all the girls the very best of luck going forward for the upcoming National League and Championship.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media