Offaly Ladies Football captain for 2022 announced

OFFALY Ladies Intermediate Management are delighted to announce that Naomh Ciaran Roisin Ennis will captain the team for the 2022 campaign.

Roisin has been a member of the panel for the past few years and has become a regular fixture in the Offaly defence.

Speaking after her appointment Roisin said “I’m delighted to be named as captain for Offaly this year and I’m excited and optimistic for the year ahead!”

Joint managers Brían O’Ruairc and Danny McGarvey followed up by saying “We are delighted to have Roisin as our captain for the coming year. Roisin is an excellent player whose hard running and work rate typify the type of players we want to lead this team. Despite her young age Roisin is a great role model for our young squad and someone we are looking forward to working with to hopefully bring success through the league and championship this year.”

Thanks are extended to Annie Kehoe for her two years as captain of the side.

Offaly are in Division 4 in the league and play Carlow at home on February 13 (Bretland Park). They also have games against Limerick away and London at home.

We wish Roisin and all the girls the very best of luck going forward for the upcoming National League and Championship.