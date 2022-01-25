Gardai carrying out searches in wake of serious incident in the Midlands
Gardai carried out searches at a number of properties in the Midlands in connection with a serious incident on Monday which left a man in hospital.
Officers are trying to progress their inquiries into the incident in Longford Town at around 4pm on Monday which the Longford Leader is reporting is linked to a simmering traveller related feud.
It's believed a man in his late 20s was knocked down by a vehicle close to the victim's home.
A video posted by the man's father was uploaded onto social media this evening in which he appeared to 'call out' a number of individuals and address claims his son had been the victim of a drive by shooting.
Officers are hoping to speak with the alleged victim who is well known to gardai to try and ascertain the circumstances behind the incident.
Pius Luby points out the damage to his car caused by a fox on the Cloghan to Blueball road, the R357.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.