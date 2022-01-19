Murder 'robbed us of one of our own' and action to protect women must start now, Cowen tells Dail

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has said the action must start now to make the country safe for women in memory of Ashling Murphy.

He described the murder of the 23-year-old Offaly teacher last week as an act of depravity that “robbed us of one of our own”, one reared in the best traditions of her community to love and live life to the full.

Speaking during a Dail debate on violence against women this evening, he described the young Blueball woman as “a musician, a teacher, a mentor”.

“We know she was kind, caring, generous and talented. She was a daughter, a sister, a girlfriend, a niece, a cousin, a friend, a colleague and a proud Offaly woman,” he said.

“In addition to our remembrance of her, we have to take action and after her funeral yesterday let today be the first day of action for Ashling.”

That action must start with education, he said, and as the father of two girls and two boys, he said he had a responsibility both as a father and a legislator “to ensure young boys and men are better educated and have a responsibility to know that we must better protect young girls and women”.

“We've great pride in Offaly in saying the Faithful never die and our footballers and our hurlers and our camogie teams too have a never say die attitude and it's incumbent on us to ensure that Ashling Murphy's legacy never dies.

“I don't of course have all the answers nor does any individual in here. I'm no angel or saint but I know that politics cannot be the barrier to working together on these issues.”

He said the legislators had a duty to respond to the calls of the people of Ireland because the country and society was “crying out” for Ashling's death to precipitate change in men's attitudes and behaviour towards women.

“Maybe then girls and women can walk the canal line in Tullamore called Fiona's Way or they can walk whatever beauty spot it is in ever town or any town or village or whatever part of this beautiful countryside is available to us all freely... maybe then women and girls can take a stroll, can walk or can jog like me, like a man, without any fear.”

Deputy Cowen concluded: “When that is the case, and hopefully it will be the case, we'll know then at least that Ashling Murphy's death was the day men got the message and was the day women got the equality they deserve and to our shame unfortunately is long overdue.”