Search

17 Jan 2022

Gardai investigating Ashling Murphy killing remove Tullamore bottle bank

Gardai investigating Ashling Murphy killing remove Tullamore bottle bank

A bottle bank being removed in Tullamore as part of the Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

17 Jan 2022

GARDAI investigating the murder of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy have removed a bottle bank from a recycling centre in Tullamore.

Eight bottle banks at the Daingean Road car park on the bank of the Grand Canal were sealed off last night and in the last half hour one of the them was removed.

It is understood gardai suspect there may be something of evidential value in the container which has been lifted.

The other seven containers were not removed (pictured below are the containers before the crane lifted one of them).

There is a CCTV camera at the bring centre which is located on the opposite side of the canal, and about a kilometre away, from the crime scene.

Also, it has been learned that a number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media