16 Jan 2022

Mourners pay their respects at wake for 'wonderful angel' Ashling

Damian White helping with car parking at Ashling Murphy's wake

Gearoid Keegan

A STEADY stream of mourners are making their way to the Murphy home in Blueball this evening to pay their respects at the wake of Ashling.

Wishing to support the family as they try to come to terms with the 23-year-old's murder last Wednesday, people sympathised with Ashling's parents Ray and Kathleen (nee Leonard), sister Amy, brother Cathal and the teacher's boyfriend Ryan Casey.

Showing the strength which has become their hallmark over the last couple of days at candlelit vigils, the grieving family greeted and spoke to every mourner in turn.

A traditional Irish group played music in the house and outside, car parking was being co-ordinated in an adjoining field by a group of local volunteers.

One of those assisting was Damian White, a local man and principal of Killeigh National School, where Ashling had worked while she was studying to be a teacher.

“I think the crowds that are coming here are reflective of the esteem in which Ashling was held and the esteem in which the Murphy and Leonard families are held, quintessential Killoughey people, Offaly people, just the best people you could be around,” he said.

“Ashling was the very best of that. She was a teacher, she taught in my own school in her teaching practice. She was simply wonderful.

“I rang her earlier in the year to see was she available to do some subbing and she told me she was after taking up the job in Durrow and I said to her you couldn't be going into a finer place because James (Hogan) the principal there is a past pupil of my own.

“She was a fantastic musician, a great camogie player but most importantly she was just the nicest person you could meet. She was just an angel of a person and for Ray and Kathleen, the whole local area, everybody is devastated for them, and for Cathal and for Amy because they're the salt of the earth.

“We'll do what we can to stay with them and to give them everything we can but we'll never be able to bring her back but we will do our best to support.”

Ashling's remains are continuing to repose at the family home on Sunday until 8pm and again on Monday from 3pm until 8pm.

The removal will be on Tuesday to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11am where Fr Michael Meade, parish priest of Kilcormac and Killoughey, Mountbolus, will be the chief celebrant.

