Pupils of Offaly school make awesome Christmas donation of toys to children in need

Pupils of Offaly school make Christmas toy donation to children in need
Pupils of an Offaly school made a real difference at Christmas with a donation toys to children in need.
Pupils from Durrow National School made a toy donation to St Vincent de Paul in Tullamore.
Organised by the school's Student Council, children in the school brought in a new toy or a beloved toy that was in good condition.
BREAKING: Offaly Lotto player narrowly misses out on massive jackpot but scoops huge consolation prize
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.