04 Jan 2022

Number of patients with Covid-19 continuing to increase in Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients with Covid-19 is continuing to increase in Tullamore Hospital. 

Latest figures from the HSE show that in the last 24 hours, another five patients at the hospital have been confirmed as having Covid-19 bringing to 20 the number of confirmed cases at the hospital. There is also one patient with a suspected case.

The figures do not breakdown how many patients are being treated primarily for Covid-19 related illnesses opposed to patients being treated for other matters who have tested positive for the virus while in hospital. 

As of 8pm last night, there were 843 patients in hospital across the country who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Pressure on beds remains high at the hospital. Latest figures from the HSE show that there are no available general beds and no available ICU beds. 

