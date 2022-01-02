Motorcyclist dies in hospital after being seriously injured in accident in Tipperary

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident in Tipperary
A motorcyclist has died in hospital after being seriously injured in an accident last week.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the N24 at Fawnagowan, County Tipperary, at approximately 12:45pm on Tuesday, December, 28.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the collision was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Sunday 2nd January, 2022.
The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing. The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
