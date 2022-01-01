Three people killed and three children hospitalised after New Year’s Eve crash
Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath after two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.
The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.
Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.
Gardai have appealed for witnesses.
Pictured from L-R: Pat Minnock of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Paddy Sheridan, Liz Moran, Margaret Macken, Larry Fleming of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Joe Higgins, Chairman Tubber GAA Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.