IRELAND WEATHER: Wet and windy start to New Year with temperatures set to drop early next week

There is set to be a wet and windy start to the New Year according to the latest weather forecast from with Met Eireann. Met Eireann is also forecasting that temperatures are set to drop in the coming days.

According to Met Eireann, there will be an unsettled start to 2022, with possible localised flooding and high winds at times too. After some very mild weather it will begin to turn colder with possible frost and ice early next week.

According to Met Eireann, it will be rather windy to start on New Year's Day with strong and gusty south to southwest winds, easing mostly fresh and gusty through the day. Scattered outbreaks of showery rain will push in from the southwest, heaviest across Atlantic counties with possible lightning here. Some sunny spells too with the driest conditions further to the east. Mild with top afternoon values ranging 11 to 14 degrees.

Saturday night will be breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. A good deal of clear weather elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds strong on Atlantic fringes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, showers will become widespread through the morning and afternoon on Sunday, with some heavy falls. However, sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds, strong in western coastal areas.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds continuing strong near Atlantic coasts.

According to Met Eireann, it will be rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds. Monday night will be colder night than of recent, with temperatures falling close to freezing.

Tuesday will see similar temperatures with improving conditions and spells of bright winter sunshine developing. Very cold after-dark though with a widespread sharp to severe frost, and some icy stretches.