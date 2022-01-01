Search

01 Jan 2022

Offaly GAA club makes donation to local charity in honour of late former Life President

Pictured from L-R: Pat Minnock of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Paddy Sheridan, Liz Moran, Margaret Macken, Larry Fleming of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Joe Higgins, Chairman Tubber GAA Club.

Pictured from L-R: Pat Minnock of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Paddy Sheridan, Liz Moran, Margaret Macken, Larry Fleming of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Joe Higgins, Chairman Tubber GAA Club.

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly GAA Club has made a presentation to a wonderful local charity in honour of a former Life President of the club who passed away in 2020.

Early in 2021, Offaly Senior Footballer Bernard Allen represented Tubber GAA Club in the 'Walk for Club and County' fundraiser organised by Offaly GAA.

The donations received were to be split 50/50 between the Club and the County. Tubber GAA Club decided to donate their share of the funds raised to 'Hooves 4 Hospice', the Midland Hospice Building Project, in the memory of the late Betty Moran.

Betty passed away in May 2020, while the whole country was in lockdown under the severe restrictions imposed due to the onset of Covid-19. Betty had been the life and soul of the Tubber community for decades, especially her beloved Tubber GAA Club of which she was Life President, and it was with great regret that it was not possible to give her the send-off she deserved due to the restrictions at that time.

The late Betty Moran

In honour of Betty, Tubber GAA Club were delighted to be able to donate €2,000 to 'Hooves 4 Hospice' earlier this year.

Thanks were extended to Bernard for representing the Club for the fundraiser, and thanks to all who contributed to this very worthwhile cause. At a presentation to 'Hooves 4 Hospice' in the clubhouse, Betty was represented by her daughters Liz and Margaret.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media