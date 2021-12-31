Motorist who parked illegally in Offaly also fined for other offences
A motorist who parked illegally in Offaly also fined for other offences
The motorist was parked in a disabled parking space and a yellow box in Tullamore.
The car was spotted by the Offaly Roads Policing Unit who also discovered that the vehicle had no NCT or Tax.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued by gardai.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.