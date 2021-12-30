REVEALED: The number of drivers in Offaly with penalty points on their licenses

REVEALED: The number of drivers in Offaly with penalty points on their license
The number of motorists in Offaly with penalty points on their licenses has been revealed.
Data released by the Road Safety Authority request shows that a total of 540,174 people had points on their licences on September 30, 2021 including 9,876 motorists in Offaly.
The vast majority of motorists in Offaly, 6,893, have three penalty points with 586 having two and 20 having one.
A total of 1,267 motorists have six penalty points with 610 having five.
At the upper end of the scale, 213 motorists have nine, 26 have 10, twenty have 11 points and eighteen have 12 points.
To see the full list of motoring offences that incur penalty points CLICK HERE
