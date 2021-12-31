Ambitious plans to transform iconic Offaly building put on hold

Ambitious plans to transform an iconic Offaly building have been put on hold for now.

Plans to convert the Fiesta Ballroom into a green hub have been delayed as Offaly County Council has sought further information on the project.

The project is being funded by the Just Transition fund, which has granted €910,349 to Offaly Local Development Company to drive the work.

Fiesta Hall was block built in 1961 by local butcher & builder Paddy McCormack. The property has been used as a Town Hall; District Court; Ballroom Dancing; Music via Events and Showbands; Drama & Plays; Court House; Food Hall; Town Cinema; Bingo Hall & Various Events. It's a large building, 5,900 square feet.

The plan now is completely refurbish it, create jobs in it, to transform it into a Green Headquarters for Offaly.

However Offaly County Council has sought further information on a number of aspects of the plans before making a decision on whether to grant planning permission for the redevelopment.

Among other things, Offaly County Council is seeking more detail on entrances to the site, car parking spaces and requirements, footpaths and pedestrian safety. The local authority is also seeking details of plans for street lighting, solar panels on the roof and further information on the proposed outdoor stage.