Punter in the Midlands cleans up after incredibly lucky day

A punter in the Midlands has pocketed a massive win after an incredibly lucky day on the horses.

A punter from Laois is toasting their horse racing expertise after they picked an incredible four winners on Monday to land themselves a tasty five-figure payout.

The anonymous customer placed a €2.50 each way accumulator and a €3 Lucky 15 in a BoyleSports shop and sat back as the four horses went to post at Chepstow and Kempton.

The winners were Bells Of Peterboro in the 2.10 at 15/2, Five Star Getaway in the 3.10 at 11/1, Pats Fancy in the 3.35 at 7/2 and Rowland Ward in the 3.40 at 8/1.

In less than two hours, the total stake of €50 had transformed into a whopping total with the accumulator and Lucky 15 returning a stunning amount of €29,135.48.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our County Laois customer who took us for €29,135.48 after landing four winners. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and we hope they enjoy a Happy New Year with the extra cash”.