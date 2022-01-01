Ten amazing things Offaly has given the world
Offaly is a small county but we have given the world some amazing events, people and places.
Click on NEXT> each time to go through the story
1: Heart stopping finishes in Croke Park
Whether it be 1981, 1982 or 1994, Offaly made last-gasp, heart-stopping All-Ireland wins their trademark. No matter what the adversity, Offaly always had one last trick up their sleeves..... Johnny Flaherty, Seamus Darby, Johnny Dooley and Pat O'Connor all scored late goals that made their own bits of history...
Pictured from L-R: Pat Minnock of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Paddy Sheridan, Liz Moran, Margaret Macken, Larry Fleming of 'Hooves 4 Hospice', Joe Higgins, Chairman Tubber GAA Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.