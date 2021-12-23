New funeral home being planned in Offaly town
A new funeral home is being planned in an Offaly town.
Grennan Funeral Directors, intend to apply for permission for the development in Ferbane.
The development will consist of the construction of a funeral home, associated carparking and upgrade to rear pedestrian
access route.
An application is set to be lodged with Offaly county Council shortly.
