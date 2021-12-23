'Upmarket' two bedroom townhouse with great view in Tullamore is for rent but at a hefty price

An 'upmarket' two bedroom townhouse with great view in Tullamore is for rent at a very hefty price
Located in Behan House on the Arden Road, the apartment has a great view of O'Connor Park and is for rent for a staggering €1,700 per month.
The property has two double bedrooms, both of which have spacious sliderobes and flat screen TVs. The bathroom boasts a deep set sink and wet area along with a rain shower. Monthly rent is inclusive of heating, broadband, multi-room TV, refuse collection, constant supply of hot water, underground car-parking space and lock-up storage area serviced by a lift.
