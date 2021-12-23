School bus supervisor from Offaly honoured with Bus Eireann awards

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, has celebrated its employees’ success in 2021 at the annual GEM Go the Extra Mile Awards which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking.

Bus Éireann’s Athlone depot team was celebrated, with Pauric Wall from Edenderry being recognised with the National GEM Collaboration & Respect Award and Tom Kenny from Castlerea, Co Roscommon winning the National GEM Performance Award.

Pauric Wall was recognised for his role as supervisor for school services where he treats both drivers and customers (students and parents) with respect. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Pauric made sure that school buses were always equipped with enough sanitiser and that school transport was always available.

Tom Kenny was awarded for his outstanding work as a mechanic on the Athlone town bus service and local school buses, making sure that Bus Éireann passengers in Westmeath can always be assured of a safe and comfortable journey.

In congratulating the winners, Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann Chief Executive Officer said ‘’2021 has been a landmark year for Bus Éireann and I am proud of our team of dedicated employees all across Ireland who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers.

"I would especially like to recognise Pauric and Tom, who have been awarded specifically for their demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. Pauric for his commitment to our customers and for the support he provides to colleagues and Tom for keeping Bus Éireann’s fleet in Westmeath on the road each and every day.

“2021 has also been a challenging year and I want to recognise the outstanding contribution of Bus Éireann employees in connecting people with who and what matters to them. The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues.

"Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country with city and town services, inter-city and inter-regional routes provided by Expressway, rural stage carriage services and our extensive school transport network. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2021."

For Bus Éireann’s Western region, the Athlone depot nominees won three awards in total.

Pauric Wall from Offaly also won ‘Supervisor of the Year. Tom Kenny from Roscommon also won ‘Craftworker of the Year’ and Noel Finnerty from Galway was awarded ‘School Bus Driver of the Year’.