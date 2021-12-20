Shocking video emerges of terrifying scenes in Birr after numerous people were knocked down on the street
Shocking video has emerged of the terrifying scenes in Birr after numerous people standing outside a take away on the main street were knocked down on Saturday night.
A number of people were taken to hospital in the wake of the incident and a young male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was subsequently released pending further investigations.
The video, which is circulating on WhatsApp, shows the harrowing scene as a group of people run to rescue a man trapped underneath a car. Working together, the group manage to free the man.
The video also shows injured people strewn on the street in a scene that one witness described as being like 'the aftermath of a terrorist attack'.
Reports say that up to 10 people were hit by the car and needed hospital treatment but none of the injuries were life threatening.
