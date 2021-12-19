Search

19 Dec 2021

Impressive Clonbullogue cut through the fog to reach Leinster Final in style

Clonbullogue hit top form in Leinster opener

Clonbullogue players

Offaly champions Clonbullogue are through to the Leinster Club Junior Championship Final after an impressive win in foggy conditions today.

LEINSTER CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Clonbullogue 3-16
O Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) 0-6

Clonbullogue travelled to Freshford to take on Kilkenny Intermediate Champions O'Loughlin Gaels and after a composed start, the Offaly side pulled away to secure their place in the final. 

There was little to chose between the sides in the opening exchanges but by the first-half water break, Clonbullogue had pulled out to a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

After the water break however, Clonbullogue took control scoring 1-5 without reply to move into a 1-10 to 0-3 lead at the break. 

Scoring was slow again at the start of the second half with Clonbullogue adding three points to their total while holding their opponents scoreless but they found the net twice more in the final quarter to run out 19 point winners by 3-16 to 0-6. 

Clonbullogue will now face Kildare side Kilcullen in the Leinster Final in January. 

They are the second Offaly side to reach a Leinster Final this weekend after Clara came through in their semi-final on Saturday. 

Offaly champions through to Leinster Final after hard earned victory

AIB Leinster Intermediate Football semi-final

