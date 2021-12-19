Impressive Clonbullogue cut through the fog to reach Leinster Final in style

Clonbullogue players
Offaly champions Clonbullogue are through to the Leinster Club Junior Championship Final after an impressive win in foggy conditions today.
LEINSTER CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL
Clonbullogue 3-16
O Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) 0-6
Clonbullogue travelled to Freshford to take on Kilkenny Intermediate Champions O'Loughlin Gaels and after a composed start, the Offaly side pulled away to secure their place in the final.
There was little to chose between the sides in the opening exchanges but by the first-half water break, Clonbullogue had pulled out to a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.
After the water break however, Clonbullogue took control scoring 1-5 without reply to move into a 1-10 to 0-3 lead at the break.
Scoring was slow again at the start of the second half with Clonbullogue adding three points to their total while holding their opponents scoreless but they found the net twice more in the final quarter to run out 19 point winners by 3-16 to 0-6.
Clonbullogue will now face Kildare side Kilcullen in the Leinster Final in January.
They are the second Offaly side to reach a Leinster Final this weekend after Clara came through in their semi-final on Saturday.
CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE MORE
Members of Hooves for Hospice Committee pictured in the ring with the TWO heifers, donated by Brendan Halligan CEO LSL Auctions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.