LATEST: Car removed after terrifying Birr incident

The car at the centre of the terryifying incident in Birr last night which resulted in up to 10 people being injured has been removed.

The garda cordon at O'Connell Street in the town has also been taken down.

Gardai preserved the scene last night and arrested a teenage driver.

Local sources said one car was passing two stationary vehicles at speed on a busy street near a takeaway restaurant when it mounted the footpath.

Another described the incident as “devastating” and added: “A few boys were stretchered off in an ambulance... Loads of girls crying. Many had ended up on the ground without knowing what had happened to them.”

Video footage has been circulated of a number of people pushing a car with a smashed windscreen (see below) along the street while others tend to those injured who are lying near the footpath.

A garda spokesperson said a "male juvenile in his late teens" was arrested last night.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, brought to Birr Garda Station and released pending further investigations after a blood sample was taken.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses. The spokesperson said: “At approximately 12.20am, a car collided with a number of pedestrians after mounting a footpath at O'Connell Street in Birr."

The spokesperson added: “A number of persons were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries. At this time, it's reported none of the injuries are life threatening.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12.15am and 12.20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.