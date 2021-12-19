Garda witness appeal after 'boy racer' hit pedestrians on street in Offaly town

WITNESSES say “boy racers” caused a potentially horrific collision in Birr last night where a car mounted a footpath and hit pedestrians on the street.

A number of people were taken to hospital and a young male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The Tullamore Tribune has been told that up to 10 people may have been hit by a vehicle which was passing two other cars at speed near a takeaway on O'Connell Street.

One source indicated the front windscreen of one vehicle was smashed during the incident.

Another said the night was "devastating".

"A few boys were stretchered off in an ambulance... Loads of girls crying. Many had ended up on the ground without knowing what had happened to them."

Gardai confirmed this morning they are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred in the early hours of December 19.

A garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 12.20am, a car collided with a number of pedestrians after mounting a footpath at O'Connell Street in Birr.

“Gardai arrived to the scene and arrested the driver (a male juvenile in his late teens) on suspicion of drink driving and took him to Birr Garda Station. A blood sample was provided and he was later released pending further investigations.

“A number of persons were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries. At this time, it's reported none of the injuries are life threatening.

“The scene at O'Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12.15am and 12.20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardai.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.