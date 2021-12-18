Search

18 Dec 2021

Man appears on 379 charges of alleged theft and fraud in relation to school in Midlands

Man appears on 379 charges of theft and fraud in relation to Laois school

Portlaoise courthouse

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man facing 379 charges of theft and fraud was remanded on continuing bail, at Portlaoise District Court.

Before the court was Malachy McNulty, 39, of Summerhill, Beladd, Portlaoise.

The charges relate to alleged theft and fraud offences at St. Francis School, Portlaoise on dates in 2017 and 2018. 

Sgt JJ Kirby gave details of arrest, charge and caution.

Detective Garda Erica Sweetman noted the large number of charges. The DPP had directed trial on indictment. 

The court heard that Mr McNulty was on station bail and gardaí had no objection to bail. 

He was remanded on continuing bail to January 27 for service of a Book of Evidence.

Offaly County Council to be sentenced next Tuesday for breaches of health and safety regulations

Man cleared of Offaly assault charge after jury hears he was defending his son

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media