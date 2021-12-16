BREAKING: Jury finds Laois man not guilty of Edenderry mallet attack

Jury returned not guilty verdict at Tullamore Circuit Court
A MAN has been found not guilty of assaulting a construction worker in Edenderry, causing him harm.
The jury in the trial of Christopher Doheny, 51, Derrin Oliver, Pike of Rushall, Mountrath, returned their verdict after deliberating for one and three-quarter hours at Tullamore Circuit Court.
Mr Doheny had denied assaulting Alan Fisher at JKL Street, Edenderry on October 27 last year when both were working for a Mountmellick company, Dunne Brothers, on footpath repairs.
The jury also found Mr Doheny not guilty of producing a brick mallet in the course of a dispute.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.