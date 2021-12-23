Roads and services 'in a terrible state' in Offaly estate

Residents in one Offaly area are pushing for their estate to be taken in charge by the council with roads and services described as being in a terrible state.

Two local councillors for Edenderry, the Green Party's Mark Hackett and and Fine Gael's Noel Cribbin, say they have redoubled their efforts to have Offaly County Council take responsibility for the roads and services in Clonmullen Hall Estate in Edenderry.

Cllr Hackett said: “I have spent the last number of months researching what can be done to help the residents. The roads and services are in a terrible state due to subsidence. I have concluded that the best solution for residents is that Offaly County Council takes the estate ‘in charge’.

"This means that the County Council would take responsibility for the maintenance of all roads, footpaths, water mains, drainage services, public lighting etc. When I raised the idea with the Council it was pushed back due to the likely high cost of repairing the damage. However, I am convinced that the cost, while very important, is not a reason to leave the residents in the situation they are in.”

Cllr Noel Cribbin agrees: “I fully support the residents of Clonmullen Hall in their efforts to have the estate ‘taken in charge' by Offaly County Council. I have seen at first hand the issues in Clonmullen Hall and the problems caused to the residents who purchased their homes in good faith. After years of frustration and stress, I hope that every effort is made by all concerned to rectify the issues for the residents.”

The duo have asked the Management Company of the estate to conduct a full survey of the residents and owners as is provided for under the legislation on taking in charge of estates.