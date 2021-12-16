Search

16 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Jury retires to consider verdict in Offaly assault trial

Verdict awaited at Tullamore Circuit Court

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

THE jury is considering its verdict in the trial of a Laois man accused of assaulting a construction worker in Edenderry with a brick mallet.

Christopher Doheny, 51, Derrin Oliver, Pike of Rushall, Mountrath, denies assaulting Alan Fisher, causing him harm, when both were working for a Mountmellick company, Dunne Brothers, which was contracted by Offaly County Council to repair a footpath on the street in Edenderry.

The assault allegedly occurred on October 27 last year and Mr Doheny also denies a charge of producing a brick mallet in the course of a dispute.

During two days of evidence at Tullamore Circuit Court, the jury of eight men and four women heard that the accused and his son, Christopher Doheny Junior, were working on cobblelock at JKL Street in Edenderry.

A few metres away Mr Fisher and his brother Darren Fisher were carrying out similar work and following a verbal exchange between Mr Doheny Junior and two foremen, Alan Fisher went up to the accused's son and punched him twice.

The jury were then told that Mr Doheny Senior struck Alan Fisher on the head with a brick mallet, resulting in his hospitalisation where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw.

In his charge to the jury, Judge Francis Comerford said among the matters the jury would have to decide was if the accused had a lawful excuse for striking Mr Fisher.

The trial heard that when he was interviewed by the gardai, Mr Doheny Senior said he had hit the other man with the mallet but had meant to hit him with his fist and did not realise the mallet was in his hand.

He told the gardai he had "lost it" when his son was "under attack" by two or three men.

JURY HEARS MAN WAS STRUCK ON HEAD WITH MALLET: 

