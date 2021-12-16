Man arrested after producing knife during disturbance in shopping area in Offaly
A man has been arrested after he produced a knife during an incident in Offaly.
Edenderry Gardai have been investigating an incident where a male produced a knife during a disturbance on Saturday, December 11 in a public shopping area.
This man has now been arrested and charged. Gardai said that possession of offensive weapons is legislated for by Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990/2009
Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.