BREAKING: People being asked not to attend Emergency Department at Tullamore Hospital unless 'absolutely essential'

People being asked not to attend the Emergency Department at Tullamore Hospital unless their visit is 'absolutely essential'

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital.

The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED). A statement released by the hospital this afternoon says:

"We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke. Our ED Services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone.

"If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19."

As of this morning, there were 23 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to the hospital. According to the latest HSE figures, there was just one available general bed in the hospital and no available beds in the hospital's ICU.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there were 12 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with one of those patients in ICU.