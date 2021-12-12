IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for the weather to be generally settled but with some cloud and rain at times over parts of the country. Temperatures will generally be in the range of eight to twelve degrees although it will be colder on Monday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for most places to stay dry with good sunny spells in most parts however it will remain cloudier in the southeast where there may also be a few spots of rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Dry and mostly clear to start on Monday night but cloud will build from the northwest with some mist or fog patches developing in the southeast of the country. It will be a cold night too with temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees leading to a touch of frost. Southwest winds will strengthen in the northwest, but will stay light elsewhere.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a largely cloudy start with any lingering mist or fog patches clearing. It will be a dry day overall, with some patchy drizzle developing in the northwest through the afternoon. Winds will strengthen from the northwest as cloud continues to build across the country. The southeast will have the brightest weather. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday night with some isolated clear spells in the southeast. Staying largely dry but light patchy rain or drizzle will push into the northwest where light to moderate southwesterlies will increase fresh to strong. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees across the north and west, colder in the south and east with lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing over the northern half of the country. Staying much drier with sunny spells in the south, with just patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

The rain and drizzle over the northern half of the country will gradually ease on Wednesday night as winds become light. Further south, clearer skies and light winds will allow patchy mist or fog to develop. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest a rather calm and dry day on Thursday with some sunny spells and occasional cloudy periods. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly light winds.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, weather conditions look to be mostly settled on Friday and the weekend with just isolated showers affecting coastal areas. Generally light southerly winds with temperatures staying in the high single figures.