12 Dec 2021

Permission granted for two additional direct provision centres in Tullamore

Two additional direct provision centres are to be located on High Street in Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

OFFALY County Council has granted planning approval for two additional direct provision centres in Tullamore. 

Both will be located in protected structures on High Street, one at a dwelling called ‘Florence’ and the other is at number 19.  

One of the conditions imposed by the council is that the use of the structures for direct provision must end on December 31, 2023, for number 19, and 2024 for the dwelling named Florence. Both structures must return to their previous use as dwelling houses at that time. 

All works are to be carried out in accordance with Best Conservation Practice and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Gaeltacht and the Island Guidelines for Architectural Heritage Protection.

All works being undertaken should retain the maximum amount of surviving historic fabric and features, including interior and exterior fittings and features, joinery and plasterwork,

The works are to be supervised by a specialist consultant competent in the field of architectural conservation, the name of which is to be submitted to the planning authority two weeks prior to the commencement of works.  

Both applications are in the name of Bridgestock Care which currently operates a direct provision centre in the former Marian Hostel also on High Street. 

