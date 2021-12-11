Search

11 Dec 2021

WEATHER WARNING: Fallen trees and power outages possible as Met Eireann issues Wind Warning for parts of Ireland

More windy weather on the way as Met Eireann extends Weather Warning to more counties

WEATHER WARNING: Fallen trees and power outages as possible as Met Eireann issues Wind Warning for parts of Ireland. PIC WX Charts

More windy weather is on the way for Ireland as Met Eireann extends a Weather Warning for wind to more counties.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. 

The warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 11pm on Sunday. Met Eireann is warning that southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h with stronger winds expected along coasts and on higher ground. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.

The warning for Clare and Kerry is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 8pm on Sunday. Met Eireann is warning that southerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h. Some fallen trees and power outages are possible.

