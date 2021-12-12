Search

12 Dec 2021

Well known Offaly couple to appear on popular TV programme this week

Local couple to appear on TV in 'The Restaurant'

Husband and wife Eddie Berry and Lynne Gorman will appear on an episode of 'The Restaurant' next Tuesday night at 9.30 pm

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Well known Tullamore couple Lynne Gorman and Eddie Berry or the GormanBerrys as they call themselves, are set to appear on the Virgin Media TV programme ‘The Restaurant’ next Tuesday night. 

The devoted pair will give their take on the food which will be cooked by singer Mary Black. Lynne gave us the background to their TV appearance.

‘’In 2020 myself and Eddie were to be on Gogglebox but Offaly went into the red zone and so we were dropped. We had shot a test episode. The casting agent was gutted and he said he would definitely put us into something and so he called me in early October and asked if we would be part of The Restaurant Christmas special. Of course we jumped at the chance and so off we went to Marco Peirre White’s restaurant in Donnybrook to do the show.  It was fantastic, we got to meet Rachel Allen, Marco Pierre White and chef JP McMahon, Mary Black was the celebrity chef.’’

Lynne described the food as ‘’interesting'’. You will have to tune in to hear the rest of her comments. 

Herself and Ed brought Ed's best friend Stuart Clifford along for the ride and they had  a great laugh, she said.

‘’Eddie is very quiet but incredibly witty and he is on the promo for this episode, unsurprisingly with his wit,’’ said Lynne. ‘’It was a fabulous experience and we were treated like royalty  Christmas 2021 will definitely be one to remember.’’

Lynne is no stranger to cooking herself and had her own cupcake business called ‘Sugar Skull.’ In addition she had her own boutique in Tullamore called ‘Curvy Girl.’

MEMORY LANE: Do you feature in this gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives?

Offaly hairdresser styles 'Selling Sunset' Netflix stars during Irish visit

Ed is actively into wildlife management and conservation as well as organic food growing.

Tune in next Tuesday on Virgin Media One at 9.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media