BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland
Status Red Weather Warnings have been issued for parts of Ireland by Met Eireann as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland.
A Status Red Wind Warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. It will be in place from 6am until 9pm on Tuesday., December 7. Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected and Met Erieann says disruption to power and travel are likely.
A Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford. That warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.
A separate Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath. That warning is in place from 8am on Tuesday until 1pm on Tuesday.
The rest of the country is covered by a Status Yellow Weather Warning.
Disruption to power and travel likely as Red Weather Warning issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra approaches Ireland.
